‘Get ready for the feels’: Moira, Ben&Ben team up anew for another ‘hugot’ song

MANILA — Moira and Ben&Ben are reuniting for a follow-up to their “hugot” hit “Paalam,” and have issued a fair warning to their fans for “hurtful” lyrics.

“Get ready for the feels,” the two acts teased on their social media channels on Tuesday.

The song, said to be the “third single from the second album,” will be released on Friday, July 30.

Get ready for the feels. Third single from the second album

Ben&Ben has so far released two singles, “Upuan” and “Magpahinga,” from their upcoming sophomore album. Its release date has yet to be announced.

Moira and Ben&Ben first collaborated in early 2020, when they released “Paalam,” a tune about moving on from a failed relationship.

That track was part of Moira’s second studio album, “Paalam,” and formed a trilogy of songs along with “Patawad” and “Patawad, Paalam” from the same record.

