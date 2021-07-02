Ben&Ben reaches 1 billion streams on Spotify

MANILA — Ben&Ben reached on Friday a billion streams on Spotify, cementing its status as one of the top music acts in the country today.

1 BILLION STREAMS on Spotify! 💛💙 maraming salamat po!! pic.twitter.com/HGicLGukv8 — Ben&Ben (@BenAndBenMusic) July 2, 2021

The 9-member band announced the milestone through a video expressing gratitude to their fans, released across their social media channels.

On Twitter, vocalist Paolo Guico surmised that the success of Ben&Ben is rooted in putting into words and music the common experiences of its listeners in life and love.

“Di ko kailanman maiintindihan kung papaano nangyayari yung hiwaga ng pagkaugnay natin dahil sa simpleng mga letra at melodiya,” he wrote.

“Siguro kasi kahit papano, di masyadong nagkakalayo yung mga karanasan natin sa buhay at lalo na sa pag-ibig."

We're grateful for each and every time you've streamed our music. We want to be here for you as long as we can, as you've always been here for us. Thank you for making our dreams come true Liwanag. Padayon!! — Paolo Benjamin (@PaoloBenjamin_) July 2, 2021

He then thanked the followers of Ben&Ben for “each and every time you’ve streamed our music.”

“We want to be here for you as long as we can, as you’ve always been here for us. Thank you for making our dreams come true Liwanag. Padayon!”

The billion count includes the streams across Ben&Ben’s singles, self-titled EP, and its album “Limasawa Street.”

Ben&Ben’s most streamed track remains “Kathang Isip,” with over 160 million, followed by “Maybe The Night” (139M), “Pagtingin” (98M), “Leaves” (76M), and “Make It With You” (68M).