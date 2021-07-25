Darren, Kyle join Ben&Ben in performing 'Magpahinga'

MANILA - Darren Espanto and Kyle Echarri jammed with the OPM band Ben&Ben as they performed “Magpahinga” on Sunday.

The song is one of the the latest composition from brothers Paolo Benjamin and Miguel Benjamin Guico, vocalists of Ben&Ben.

It is the second single off the group’s upcoming album which is scheduled for release in August, the band earlier said in a video on vlogger Mimiyuuuh's YouTube channel.

“It isn’t easy to come to terms with mortality, but it also brings out the most tender moments and cathartic resolutions,” Paolo said of the track during its release in May.

Paolo has said that they wrote the song when their sister tested positive for COVID-19. She has since recovered.

“It was one of the toughest times for our family. In the middle of these dark days, in the middle of these battles we silently fight, may we remember that it’s okay to rest,” he said.

