Joel Torre, Bela Padilla will move you to tears in Ben&Ben’s ‘Magpahinga’ MV

MANILA — Ben&Ben has released the music video of its latest single, “Magpahinga,” featuring acclaimed actors Joel Torre and Bela Padilla.

In the short film directed by Jorel Lising and co-written by Anton Umali, Torre and Padilla portray a father and daughter who are grieving.

A scene shows the two getting news that brings them to tears, with photos indicating they have lost the mother of the family.

The film follows the characters as they deal with their grief, separately, and then together, as they find rest and comfort in each other.

“Magpahinga” is the latest composition from brothers Paolo Benjamin and Miguel Benjamin Guico, the vocalists of Ben&Ben.

“It isn’t easy to come to terms with mortality, but it also brings out the most tender moments and cathartic resolutions,” Paolo said of the track.

Paolo has said that they wrote the song when their sister tested positive for COVID-19. She has since recovered.

“It was one of the toughest times for our family. In the middle of these dark days, in the middle of these battles we silently fight, may we remember that it’s okay to rest,” he said.

