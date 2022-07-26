BGYO to miss Star Magic's US concert tour

MANILA -- P-pop group BGYO will no longer join the much-awaited "Beyond The Stars" US concert tour of the Star Magic this August.

According to a statement released on Tuesday by ABS-CBN's talent agency, the five-member group can no longer join the star-studded event "due to reasons beyond our control."

"We appreciate your understanding and support," the statement read.

The "Beyond The Stars" US concert tour will have three legs: in New York on August 6, in San Francisco on August 12, and in Los Angeles on August 14.

The grand kick-off party was held at the Newport Performing Arts Theatre of Resorts World Manila last July 23.



In previous interview, Andrea Brillantes, Belle Mariano, Donny Pangilinan, Edward Barber, Maymay Entrata, KD Estrada, Alexa Ilacad and Zanjoe Marudo shared their excitement to perform for their fellow Filipinos in the US.

Also part of the "Beyond The Stars" US shows are Eric Nicolas, Lian Kyla, Sab, Angela Ken, Janine Berdin, AC Bonifacio, Kyle Echarri, Gigi de Lana, Charlie Dizon, Maris Racal, Carlo Aquino and Kim Chiu.

Related video: