All-Filipino pop group HORI7ON released Monday its first album, kicking off its promotions in South Korea in a bid to capture a wider international audience.

The seven-member boy band's album is titled "Friend-SHIP," which reflects the group's "first sail," said South Korean talent agency MLD Entertainment.

The package consists of 21 songs, including lead single "SIX7EEN" and pre-release tracks "Dash," "Salamat" and "Lovey Dovey."

"SIX7EEN" contains the message of "wanting to enjoy the day just the way the heart wants" and shows the members' tight friendship, MLD said.

"Friend-SHIP" also includes solo songs that "show off the unique charms of each member," the label said.

One of the songs, "How You Feel," features Jeromy and Marcus singing in Korean, while another, "Mama," is a "recreation" of the members' letters to their mothers, according to MLD.

Label-mates Haeun of K-pop girl group Lapillus, and Leo and Noa of boy band TFN also feature in the album.

As of writing, the hashtags #HORI7ON_FRIENDSHIP and #호라이즌 (horizon) are among the trending topics on Twitter Philippines, as fans expressed excitement over the debut.

HORI7ON is the latest all-foreigner act to promote in South Korea's idol music scene, in an effort to attract a larger global following.

Girl group XG, whose members are all Japanese, is an example of a foreign act that has grown its international fan base by promoting in the K-pop industry.

HORI7ON, co-managed by ABS-CBN, was formed through the reality survival program "Dream Maker." The septet consists of Vinci, Kim, Marcus, Reyster, Winston, Kyler and Jeromy.

