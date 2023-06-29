Concept photo for pop group HORI7ON's digital single 'Lovey Dovey.' Photo: Twitter/@HORI7ONofficial

All-Filipino boy band HORI7ON is set to star in a documentary series ahead of the group's launch in South Korea next month, its management company said Thursday.

The series titled "100 Days Miracle" will premiere on the YouTube channel of M2, the digital studio of South Korean music channel Mnet, starting July 2, MLD Entertainment said in a press release.

The show "will reveal the growth of the boys in the 100 days of their journey from the Philippines to Korea," MLD said.

It will feature the "production process" of HORI7ON's album and other preparations for their debut, scheduled to happen at the end of July, MLD added.

HORI7ON, co-managed by ABS-CBN, was formed through the talent competition program "Dream Maker." It consists of members Vinci, Kim, Marcus, Reyster, Winston, Kyler and Jeromy.

The group has put out three pre-debut singles, namely: "Dash," "Salamat" and "Lovey Dovey."

