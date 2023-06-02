MANILA -- The music video for "Lovey Dovey" by P-pop group HORI7ON, the boy group formed via “Dream Maker,” has now been viewed over 1 million times.

As of writing, the music video uploaded last May 31 on the official YouTube channel of MLD Entertainment has already 1.7 million views.

The third pre-debut single of HORI7ON, "Lovey Dovey" is a fan-favorite track first heard on the reality survival show as a mission piece. It's also one of the four original tracks featured in the Mission 3 leg of “Dream Maker,” which tasked the contestants to launch a new K-pop song.

HORI7ON, co-managed by ABS-CBN and MLD Entertainment, has been in South Korea since late April for further preparation.

The members composed of Yton, Chua, Vinci Malizon, Marcus Cabais, Kim Ng, Winston Pineda, and Jeromy Batac, have been undergoing a series of trainings, including learning Korean, in the lead-up to their debut in the land of K-pop as a “global pop group,” ideally in July.

