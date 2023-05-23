HORI7ON members pose for the first concept photo of their upcoming digital single ‘Lovey Dovey.’ Twitter: @HORI7ONofficial



MANILA — HORI7ON, the boy group formed via “Dream Maker,” is set to release a fan-favorite track first heard in the reality survival show as a mission piece.

“Lovey Dovey,” originally sung by Dream Makers for the program’s penultimate mission, will be released as a digital single on May 31, 5 p.m. Philippine time, according to HORI7ON in its social media updates.

On Monday, the pop act dropped the first concept photo — a group shot — showing members Vinci, Kim, Marcus, Reyster, Winston, Kyler, and Jeromy garbed in colorful attire with the HORI7ON logo on their shirt.

“Lovey Dovey” was one of the four original tracks featured in the Mission 3 leg of “Dream Maker,” which tasked the contestants to launch a new K-pop song.

The other three were “Odd Eye,” “Hit Me,” and “Tiger.” All four were composed by South Korean music producer Bull$EyE, who was one of the Dream Mentors on the show.

HORI7ON, co-managed by ABS-CBN and MLD Entertainment, has been in South Korea since late April for further preparation.

The members have been undergoing a series of trainings, including learning Korean, in the lead-up to their debut in the land of K-pop as a “global pop group,” ideally in July.

