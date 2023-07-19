MANILA -- Actress Ivana Alawi is still a Kapamilya, after she renewed her contract with ABS-CBN on Wednesday.

"I feel so happy and I feel so blessed," the social media sensation said after inking the new contract.

"Well right now, I am here where I am supposed to be," added Alawi, who thanked ABS-CBN bosses for the trust and support.

Actress-social media star Ivana Alawi renews contract with ABS-CBN this Wednesday, July 19, 2023. | via @reymadeveza ❤💚💙 #KapamilyaForever



Story to follow at https://t.co/pCyTuluM8U. pic.twitter.com/mPXQNmTLvo — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) July 19, 2023

The sexy actress also expressed her gratitude to her managers and Star Magic.

"Gusto ko rin pong magpasalamat sa lahat-lahat nang nagtiwala sa akin since Day 1, maraming-maraming salamat. At siyempre para sa mga hindi rin nagtitiwala sa akin, thank you. And, of course, to my family and kay Lord na never akong pinabayaan, maraming-maraming salamat po," Alawi said.

Present at the contract signing were ABS-CBN chairman Mark L. Lopez, ABS-CBN president and CEO Carlo L. Katigbak, COO of Broadcast Cory V. Vidanes, ABS-CBN head of TV Production and Star Magic head Laurenti Dyogi, Star Magic’s Alan Real and manager Perry Lansigan.

"Maraming-maraming salamat Ivana sa patuloy mong pagbibigay ng tiwala, sa pagapapahalaga sa ABS-CBN, sa aming lahat at sa ating mga Kapamilya. I assure you that we will continue to take care of you and we will build an even stronger relationship," Vidanes told the actress.

"Maraming salamat sa sinseridad, sa pagmamahal at sa pagpili mong manatili kasama namin sa pagbibigay saya, inspirasyon, pag-asa at serbisyo sa lahat ng Filipino sa buong mundo. ... We are very happy to sign a new contract with you."

LOOK: Actress-social media star Ivana Alawi inks contract with ABS-CBN on Wednesday. | via @reymadeveza pic.twitter.com/ttc6hxlJRs — ABS-CBN News Showbiz (@ABSCBN_Showbiz) July 19, 2023

Alawi first signed a contract as a Kapamilya in February 2020. Being a Kapamilya for three years, Alawi said that her most memorable experience was doing her first series "A Family Affair."

"I think 'yung three years really went by so fast and here we are again but I am really thankful and I am really blessed to be here right now," Alawi said.

Next projects

According to Alawi, she is set to do another series, as well as movies with ABS-CBN.

"We are doing teleserye this year and mayroon ding mga movies. So 'yun maraming exciting na projects na parating," she announced.

If given a chance, she would like to try horror and action projects.

"Naggi-gym na ako. But I want to do action and horror," said Alawi, who also said her dream is to work with Kapamilya stars Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla, Joshua Garcia and Coco Martin.

Asked if she will be part of the action drama "FPJ's Batang Quiapo," she said: "Parang hindi 'yan na-mention sa akin. Iba po 'yung nakalatag for me."

But if given a chance, Alawi saidshe is open to be part of the Coco Martin-starrer. "Of course. I watch it," she said.

In 2018, Alawi became part of "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano" and was also one of the stars of the series "Sino Ang May Sala?”.

Alawi was last seen in the comedy film "Partners in Crime" with fellow Kapamilya Vice Ganda, which was shown during last year's Metro Manila Film Festival.

Alawi is one of the successful celebrity vloggers with nearly 16.7 million subscribers on YouTube.

Related video: