Ivana Alawi appears in the 2021 ABS-CBN Christmas Special 'Andito Tayo Para Sa Isa't Isa' on December 18.

MANILA — While she has been inactive on TV and film since the start of the pandemic, social media darling Ivana Alawi remains a Kapamilya, and is set to return to acting.

Alawi, 24, was among the dozens of ABS-CBN stars who performed in its Christmas special over the weekend, “Andito Tayo Para Sa Isa’t Isa,” confirming she is still with the network despite her opting to go on hiatus from showbiz.

In the televised concert, Alawi sang “Imahe” alongside Kapamilya leading men Gerald Anderson and Sam Milby, and joined several leading ladies in performing a Christmas medley.

On Instagram, Alawi then teased that she is set to resume acting through an ABS-CBN series. “New teleserye soon,” she wrote, with heart emojis in the iconic colors of the network’s logo.

Alawi, who was a cast member in “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” in 2018 and then “Mea Culpa: Sino Ang May Sala?” in 2019, was due to star in her first ABS-CBN teleserye in a lead role in 2020, after exclusively signing with the network in February that year.

The following month, however, saw the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, leading to delays and change of plans when it came to Alawi’s launching projects.

She was also attached to co-star with Vice Ganda in a “Praybeyt Benjamin” sequel, but that has also yet to push through.

Her Kapamilya appearances were then few and far between. Notably, she promoted the horror anthology movie “Sitsit,” which she filmed prior to the pandemic but was only released in October 2020; and was Vice Ganda’s guest performer in the “It’s Showtime” anniversary special in November 2021.

During her break from TV and film, Alawi focused on her successful vlog on YouTube, which named her its top content creator in the Philippines in 2021. With videos both entertaining and featuring her philanthropic efforts, Alawi has amassed nearly 15 million subscribers on the platform.