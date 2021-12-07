MANILA – Ivana Alawi has been named the top YouTube content creator for this year.

Reacting to her latest feat, Alawi was only able to say “thank you” on Instagram story accompanied by a teary-eyed and a heart emoji.

As of writing, Alawi has already made 122 videos and has gained more than 936 million combined views for all her YouTube contents.

Currently, Alawi has more than 14.4 million subscribers since creating her YouTube channel in June 2018.

Her vlog touches a wide range of content, from “A Day In My Life” clips, Q&A mukbang sessions, to pranks on her family members and closest friends.

In addition to being the top content creator, her vlog where she pulled a prank on her mom was also one of the most watched videos on YouTube in 2021.

Aside from Alawi, the other content creators who made it to the top 10 were lifestyle vlogger Zeinab Harake, celebrity sisters Alex and Toni Gonzaga, and Kapamilya TV host Vice Ganda.

Also in the list are Donnalyn, Skusta Clee, Mika Salamanca, Hash Alawi and Cong TV.