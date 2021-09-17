Ivana Alawi portrayed Madonna in ‘FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano’ from 2018 to 2019. ABS-CBN

MANILA — Social media darling and actress “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” is the latest former cast member to join the celebration of the primetime series’ sixth anniversary.

Alawi expressed her pride in having been part of the ABS-CBN program, in a video message released by producer Dreamscape Entertainment on Thursday.

“Happy sixth anniversary, mga Ka-Probinsyano!” she said. “I’m really, really proud dahil naging parte ako ng longest-running teleserye here in the Philippines.”

Alawi was a cast member of “Ang Probinsyano” from 2018 to 2019. She portrayed Madonna, the lover of Gustavo (the late Eddie Garcia) who later drew his ire after she had an affair with rival Gascon (Ryan Eigenmann).

She exited the series in February 2019, with the defiant Madonna dying in the hands of the tyrant Gustavo.

In her message, Alawi also greeted “Ang Probinsyano” on its milestone.

“Congratulations, and keep giving us amazing, amazing action dahil the best talaga. Congrats, Coco and the team!” she said, referring to lead star and creative head Coco Martin.

“Ang Probinsyano” airs weeknights and is accessible across night platforms: Kapamilya Online Live, Kapamilya Channel, A2Z Channel 11, TV5, CineMo, iWant TFC, TFC, WeTV, and iflix.

