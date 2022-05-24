What made Ivana Alawi accept role in 'A Family Affair'

MANILA – Ivana Alawi had no qualms about accepting her role in “A Family Affair” right after she read the script.

Speaking at a virtual media conference on Tuesday, Alawi said she was immediately sold when she knew how the story will unfold, saying the project is unlike any other drama series.

“I was so excited nung pinitch siya sa akin. Sabi ko nga, story pa lang okay na ako. Ang ganda ganda ng storya. It’s something different kasi it’s not just drama. There’s a lot more. It’s very seductive, steamy, sexy, thrilling, mysterious. It’s a very exciting show,” she said.

The other thing that made her say yes to the project is the fact that it’s an ABS-CBN creation.

“Kapag gawang ABS, talagang class. Hindi ako nag-aalala sa itsura ko or sa story kasi kapag ABS, world-class talaga,” Alawi said.

The actress said she does not mind that she waited a long time before she got her first lead role because she believes God has a reason for everything.

“Nung nag-sign ako [ng contract with ABS-CBN], I was very excited kasi kakabalik ko lang. Very important talaga ang ABS-CBN sa akin, it’s close to my heart, it’s my dream network. I was so excited to start filming [my launching project] pero in God’s perfect time talaga,” she said.

“It wasn’t my time yet kasi dumating 'yung COVID, dumating 'yung pandemic, nag-lockdown. I learned more things habang naka-lockdown. I always try to look at things positively. Kapag may nangyari, may rason si God,” she added.

In the series, Alawi portrays Cherryred, who becomes the common object of affection of the Estrella brothers. She earlier described the series as “a story of how love and secrets can poison a family.”

Her four leading men are Gerald Anderson as Paco, Sam Milby as Dave, Jake Ejercito as Seb, and Jameson Blake as Drew.

Alawi said Anderson, Milby, Ejercito and Blake have different personalities but she gets along well with them.

“Si Jameson, very baby boy. 'Yun nga ang tawag ko sa kanya. He’s very young and very innocent. Si Jake naman, best friend ko. He’s funny. Kapag magkasama kami, puro kalokohan lang 'yung nangyayari, puro biruan. Very easy-going siya and madaling kausap. Hindi ako natatakot biruin,” she began.

“Kasi sa iba like kay Gerald, nahihiya ako biruin pa. Kasi si Gerald very professional lalo kapag nasa taping tapos nagi-i-internalize siya and pumapasok sa character, ang galing talaga. Ako 'yung nahihiya, ayaw ko magbiro kay Gerald kasi professional talaga. Si Sam naman, dati takot din ako na makatrabaho kasi ang tagal na sa industriya and sobrang galing. So natatakot akong makaeksena siya, pero nung first time kaming magkita, puro biro siya. Gusto daw niya comfortable kaming lahat,” she added.

According to Alawi, everyone on set is nice to each other; that’s why it doesn’t feel like work at all whenever they are together.

“Lahat talaga nagtutulungan. Para kaming family talaga.”

Directed by Jerome Pobocan and Raymund Ocampo, “A Family Affair” will be broadcast on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, and iWantTFC.

Its premiere date has yet to be announced.