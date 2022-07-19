Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- For actor Kyle Echarri, Star Magic's upcoming US concert tour "Beyond The Stars" is a blessing.

In Star Magic's Inside News, Echarri said the special event will give him the chance to visit his little sister, who was diagnosed with a brain tumor.



"I feel like this one, more than anything, is really a blessing. Kasi my family is actually in the States now. So nagkatugma-tugma ang timing. God put me in a place to spend more time, especially with my little sister. I am also very excited kasi mapapanood niya ako sa LA. She's going to watch there," Echarri said.

"Everyone that has been in the industry or is new to the industry, gusto nila makasama sa ganito. I've always wanted to join this and to be part of it is really and honor and really a blessing dahil pinili po ako ng Star Magic at sobrang excited ako na makasama ag pamilya natin diyan sa States."

In a recent interview, Echarri said his younger sister is getting her medical treatment in the US.

The "Beyond The Stars" US concert tour will have three legs: in New York on August 6, in San Francisco on August 12, and in Los Angeles on August 14.

The grand kick-off party will happen at the Newport Performing Arts Theatre of Resorts World Manila on July 23.

Joining Echarri in the tour are Andrea Brillantes, Belle Mariano, Donny Pangilinan, Edward Barber, Maymay Entrata, KD Estrada, Alexa Ilacad and Zanjoe Marudo

Also part of the "Beyond The Stars" US shows are P-pop group BGYO, Eric Nicolas, Lian Kyla, Sab, Angela Ken, Janine Berdin, AC Bonifacio, Kyle Echarri, Gigi de Lana, Charlie Dizon, Maris Racal, Carlo Aquino and Kim Chiu.