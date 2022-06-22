MANILA – “To say it hurts is an understatement.”

These were the words of singer-actor Kyle Echarri after learning that his little sister Bella has been diagnosed with a brain tumor.

Echarri shared the news via his Instagram account on Wednesday, saying it was only yesterday that he found out about it.

“My baby sister Bella has been my world since the day she was born. Just yesterday I was told by my family that my little girl was diagnosed with a brain tumor on May 2nd and she wanted to hide it from me because she said she didn’t want me to get stressed while I was working. To say it hurts is an understatement,” he said.

Echarri said he loves his sister "10 times more" than he loves himself and he would appreciate it if his followers could help him pray for her.

“She has finished her radiation treatment and now I’m asking for everyone’s prayers for my baby sister. She’s the most beautiful, smart, and amazing little kid that I will love forever,” he said.

To end his post, Echarri said he and his family have “high hopes and I’m hoping everyone can help pray for complete healing for my little girl.”