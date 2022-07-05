MANILA – Actor Kyle Echarri admitted that his life revolves around her younger sister, Bella, who has recently been diagnosed with a brain tumor.

In a virtual press conference for his upcoming series, “Beach Bros,” Echarri could not evade questions about his sister.

Asked how he is as a brother, the Kapamilya actor professed how much love he has for Bella even before her health problem.

“Sa kapatid ko naman, kita n'yo naman po sa post ko tungkol sa kaniya, she's been my world since the day she was born. She's always been my number one. Mahirap po talaga,” he said. “Yung pinagdadaanan niya ngayon mahirap po, hindi lang para sa 'kin kung 'di para din sa pamilya ko.”

Echarri, who has returned to the country alone, also revealed that it also pains him not to be with her sister, who is in the US.

“It hurts that I can't be there for her at this very moment in time. I can't be with her all the time. Pero it's just better for her to get the treatment done in America. For us, it will be better there,” Echarri said.

“Mahal na mahal ko po talaga 'yung kapatid ko. Alam n'yo naman po 'yun since Day 1. Tuwing nagge-guest naman siya sa 'Magandang Buhay' talagang umiiyak po ako parati,” he added.

“Hindi n'yo po makikita ang ganitong Kyle Echarri kung wala po si Isabela Echarri kasi siya po talaga nagbago ng buhay ko. And she's always been the center of my life and everything that I do,” he said.

Last month, Echarri shared the news about her little sister via his Instagram account.

“Just yesterday I was told by my family that my little girl was diagnosed with a brain tumor on May 2nd and she wanted to hide it from me because she said she didn’t want me to get stressed while I was working. To say it hurts is an understatement,” he said.

Echarri is set to lead the cast of “Beach Bros” with Chie Filomeno, Brent Manalo, Raven Rigor, Sean Tristan, Lance Carr, Angelica Lao and Kira Balinger.