MANILA -- Actor Patrick Garcia and his wife Nikka Martinez celebrated the first birthday and the Christian dedication of their son, Enrique Pablo.

The celebration was held in Alabang over the weekend.

Photos from the event were shared on social media by their family and guests like Dianne Medina, Jerika Ejercito and Cheska Garcia.

Check out the photos below:

Garcia and Martinez also shared adorable snaps from their son's photo shoot taken by Nice Print Photography.

"Happiest birthday to our sweet baby boy! You are precious Pablo! You are our happiness and we all adore you so much! We thank God for your life, today and everyday! We love you to the moon and back, over and over! Happy first birthday, son!!" the couple wrote.

Garcia and Martinez have three other children: Michelle Celeste, Nicola Patrice, and Francisca Pia.

Garcia also has an older son, Alex Jazz, with actress Jennylyn Mercado.