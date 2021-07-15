Patrick Garcia, wife Nikka welcome 4th child

MANILA — Actor Patrick Garcia and his wife, Nikka, have welcomed their fourth child together, the couple announced on Thursday.

On Instagram, Nikka shared a photo of her and Patrick cradling their newborn, Enrique Pablo, at the hospital.

“Truly beyond grateful. I couldn’t contain my tears the minute I heard you cry. I am overwhelmed with so much joy! I have never felt this much in love and I couldn’t ask for anything more,” Nikka wrote.

“You and your ates are our answered prayer! We love you more than you will ever know,” she added.

“World, meet our son, Enrique Pablo.”

Patrick and Nikka, who have three daughters, earlier said they had been praying to be given a baby boy.

“We can't thank the Lord enough,” Nikka said in February. “Sobra-sobrang good ng Panginoon. This is so personal to me kasi parang grinant niya talaga ‘yung desire ng heart ko.”

“I just continue to pray that we continue to be good stewards, good parents, who will raise these children up to learn to love God with all of their hearts.”

Patrick has an older son, Alex Jazz, from his past relationship with actress Jennylyn Mercado.

