Patrick Garcia, Nikka Martinez expecting 4th child

MANILA -- Actor Patrick Garcia and his wife Nikka Martinez are expecting their fourth child.

The couple shared the good news in their newest vlog titled "Another Blessing!"



"Yes, we are pregnant with Baby No. 4," Martinez revealed.

"Siguro sa lahat ng pregnancies niya parang feeling ko dito siya na-cha-challenge ngayon," Garcia said.

"Actually compared to the rest parang iba 'yung nausea ko rito ...I'm a little bit challenged but I know that as I go further into my pregnancy it will get better," Martinez agreed.

Garcia then opened up on his wife's high-risk pregnancy. "So it's better for us or for her to stay at home muna," he said.

In the video, the couple also shared the reaction of their three daughters when they revealed to them that they will soon have another sibling.

Garcia and Martinez also shared the good news to their respective moms.

In a previous interview, Garcia described his life as a father of three young girls as very exciting and rewarding.

Garcia admitted that he has become more of a teacher-father during the whole lockdown period and he’s enjoying every minute of it.

Contrary to what others might think, Garcia said he’s not much of a disciplinarian in their house.

“I want my children to also grow up properly. When I discipline them, I make sure I’m not mad. I don’t do it out of anger. I do it out of love. When I spank, it’s just enough for them to feel it. Para lang maramdaman lang,” he said.

Garcia also has a son with actress Jennylyn Mercado.

