Patrick Garcia, wife Nikka having a baby boy

After 3 daughters, actor Patrick Garcia and wife Nikka Martinez are expecting a baby boy, a gender reveal announcement they made in vlog on Friday.

The couple announced the good news in front of their family and shared it with their YouTube subscribers. This will be their fourth child, but first son.

“So, we're having a baby boy! Yey!” the two bared which received extreme celebratory mood from their family.

Martinez was elated with the new baby.

“We can't thank the Lord enough. Sobra sobrang good ng Panginoon. This is so personal to me kasi parang grinant niya talaga 'yung desire ng heart ko. I just continue to pray that we continue to be good stewards, you know, good parents, who will raise these children up to learn to love God with all of their hearts. We are so excited,” she said.

Garcia, meanwhile, is starting to get boys stuff as a preparation for their fourth child.

“Kung naging girl yung baby namin, wala kaming problema kasi ang daming naming girls stuff. But, of course, now we are having a boy so we have to prepare for that,” he quipped.

Prior to their announcement, Garcia and Martinez had their family members choose between a boy and girl. The poll result overwhelmingly leaned on "Team Boy" with 21 votes compared to just 9 for "Team Girl."

In January, Garcia and Martinez also announced the good news in their vlog titled "Another Blessing!"