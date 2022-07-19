MANILA — Canadian singer Justin Bieber will resume his concert tour after recently having health issues, his promoter AEG Presents said Tuesday.

In a statement, the promoter said that Bieber will hold his "Justice" world tour at Lucca Summer Festival, Italy on July 31.

"Justin will set off across a run of European festivals, and continue on his international world tour with performances in South America, South Africa, The Middle East, Asia, Australia & New Zealand then back to Europe in 2023," it said.

"Details of Justin’s postponed U.S shows will be announced very soon!"

The "Peaches" singer previously said he was doing facial exercises and taking time to "rest and relax and get back to 100 percent so I can do what I was born to do."

This is the third time Bieber's tour has been postponed, the first two due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bieber is set to return to the Philippines on October 29 at the CCP Open Grounds.