Justin Bieber to perform in Manila on Oct. 29

MANILA – International pop superstar Justin Bieber announced new dates for his much-anticipated Justice World Tour, including Manila on Saturday, October 29, at the CCP Open Grounds.

This tour, in support of Bieber’s sixth album, "Justice," will span five continents, over 20 countries, and more than 90 shows from May 2022 all the way through to March 2023.

“We’ve been working hard to create the best show we’ve ever done, and we can’t wait to share it with fans around the world. I’ll see you soon,” promised Bieber, who will be the first major Western recording artist to perform in the Philippines since COVID-19 shut down the country in March 2020.

The new dates come on the heels of his recently announced 52-date 2022 North American tour that kicked off in San Diego, California last February 18.

Bieber’s sixth album, “Justice,” was recorded during the global lockdown and released on March 19, 2021 to rave reviews. “Justice” also debuted as the most streamed album in 117 countries with the album and its tracks taking the global pop phenomenon to new heights.

The album, which received eight nominations in the recently-concluded 64th Grammy Awards, has since spawned six singles with the latest “Ghost.”

Justin Bieber. Handout

On New Year’s Eve 2020, Bieber livestreamed his first full performance in three years from Los Angeles. It was an electrifying performance that also reconnected him with fans around the world.

As such, each show on this upcoming world tour promises to be a celebration for both Bieber and his fans, who have been looking forward to these new shows since the pandemic sidelined the previously announced 2020 dates.

The international leg opens in May 2022 in Mexico and will then continue on to Scandinavia for festival shows in August; South America, South Africa and the Middle East in September and October, and then over to Australia and New Zealand in November and December before moving to the UK and Europe in early 2023.

The ‘Justice World Tour,’ promoted by AEG Presents in collaboration with Ovation Productions in the Philippines, is Bieber’s first global outing since 2016/2017’s ‘Purpose World Tour. " Described by The Times of London as “mesmerizing,” Bieber played to 2.7 million fans over the course of his 2016-2017 run, with the finale seen by 65,000 fans at London’s British Summer Time Hyde Park festival.

Tickets to Justin Bieber’s Manila Concert are priced at P2,695; P4,490; 6,180; P8,290; P10,410; P13,570; P16,210; and P18.850.

Tickets for the Justin Bieber Justice World Tour Manila Concert at the CCP Open Grounds go on sale beginning May 30 at 10 a.m. on https://ovation.ph and https://smtickets.com.

