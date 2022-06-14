International pop superstar Justin Bieber turned to social media to update his fans about how he’s been doing after he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, which has caused partial facial paralysis.

On Instagram, Bieber said his days are getting better each day and he has found comfort amid his current condition.

“Wanted to share a little bit of how I've been feelin'. Each day has gotten better and through all of the discomfort I have found comfort in the one who designed me and knows me,” he said.

“I'm reminded he knows all of me. He know the darkest parts of me that I want no one to know about and he constantly welcomes me into his loving arms,” he added

The 28-year-old pop singer said this perspective has given him peace during this “horrific storm” that he’s facing.

“I know this storm will pass but in the meantime JESUS IS WITH ME.”

The "Peaches" singer previously said he was doing facial exercises and taking time to "rest and relax and get back to 100 percent so I can do what I was born to do."

He did not give an estimated timeline for his recovery.

This is the third time Bieber's tour has been postponed, the first two due to the COVID-19 pandemic.