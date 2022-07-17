Sen. Marcos on 'Maid in Malacañang' movie: 'No leeway for falsehood'

Senator Imee Marcos joins the cast of the movie "Maid in Malacañang" in its media conference on Sunday, July 18. Photo courtesy of Viva Films Instagram.



MANILA - Amid controversy, "Maid in Malacañang", the movie about supposed details of the last three days of the Marcos family at the Palace at the culmination of the EDSA 1986 revolution was launched on Sunday at the Manila Hotel.

Senator Imee Marcos and the film’s cast as well as Viva Films’ production and creative team attended the event.

Marcos, who serves as the movie's prime consultant, reiterated that "Maid in Malacañang" is a factual personal account of her family’s last 72 hours before they were flown out from Manila to Hawaii.

"The problem with this story is we all know it ended and what happened 36 years down the line," Marcos told the media.

"Alam natin lahat (We all know) so there’s no leeway for falsehood, untruth, reimagining or fantasy telling. Kailangan makatotohanan! (It has to be truthful)," she added.

Directed by Darryl Yap, Maid in Malacañang stars Cesar Montano and Ruffa Gutierrez as the late President Ferdinand Marcos and First Lady Imelda Marcos.

"Hindi namin binabago ang kasaysayan (We're not changing history)," Senator Marcos earlier told ABS-CBN News, reacting to accusation of attempts at historical revisionism.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

"Dinagdagan lang namin ng impormasyon. For me at sa aking pamilya, panahon na na magkuwento rin kami kung anong nangyari sa Malacañang nung panahong 'yon, 'yung nalalaman namin," she said.

(We just added information. For me and my family, it's time that we tell our story on what happened in Malacañang at that time, as we know it.)

Marcos also admitted her initial reluctance to give the green light to the project initiated by Yap.

"It was a difficult process because so much of what happened was painful and traumatic. I did not want to relive that again," said the senator who eventually relented after hemming and hawing with Yap.

"I also felt an obligation to tell our side of the story. Dapat ikwento din namin (We should also tell it)," she added.

Marcos also downplayed her family’s return to Malacañang as a narrative thread in the movie’s trailer.

"Malacañang is only a place. Ang totoo, galing na kami doon, 'di naman big deal na nakabalik kami (The truth is, we've been there, it's not a big deal that we've returned)," she stressed.

"Hindi sa minamaliit ko 'yon, ang mahalaga yung apelyido ng tatay ko at pamilya namin na makaahon at makabangon," Marcos said.

(It's not that I'm belittling it. What's important is my father's surname and that our family is able to emerge and rise.)

Described as a family drama-comedy, the film also stars Cristine Reyes as Imee Marcos, Diego Loyzaga as Bongbong Marcos, and Ella Cruz as Irene Araneta.

A clip of the movie’s initial trailer, posted by Viva on social media, depicts the older Marcos berating Bongbong for his clubbing lifestyle.

"Maid in Malacañang" will also be a narrative from the supposed points of view of three long-time Palace helpers played by Karla Estrada, Elizabeth Oropesa and Beverly Salviejo.

Viva Films is rushing the completion of the movie for its projected nationwide cinema showing first week of August.

Watch more News on iWantTFC