Cesar Montano and Diego Loyzaga in 'Maid in Malacanang.'

MANILA -- Father and son Cesar Montano and Diego Loyzaga are working together for the first time in Viva Films’ “Maid in Malacañang,” about the last 72 hours or the final three days of the Marcos family in Malacañang Palace back in 1986.

“I’m so excited to work with my son,” Montano told ABS-CBN News. “Napakasaya ko. Finally, we will work together.”

Montano plays former President Ferdinand Marcos in “Maid in Malacañang,” with Loyzaga as his son Bongbong Marcos. The film will be directed by Darryl Yap, who also wrote the screenplay.

Loyzaga, meanwhile, is excited to work with his dad. “This has been a long time coming,” the 27-year-old actor said. “I’ve been dying for this moment. Everything happens for a reason. First time kaming magsasama.

“We’re playing the late president and the president-to-be. Patong-patong ang pressure. It’s not just I’m working with my dad for the first time. The person I’m portraying isn’t just a regular character.

“I’m playing the role of a very, very important man. It’s a very big deal. It’s pressure. I feel the pressure, but it’s exciting.”

Montano said it is an honor to be chosen to play the elder Marcos. “Hindi pumasok sa panaginip o isipan na ako ang gagawa ng pelikulang ito at gagampanan ko ang character ni Ferdinand Marcos “Laking pasasalamat," he said.

Working together in “Maid in Malacañang” couldn’t have come at a better time than now when Montano and Loyzaga have patched things up.

Early this year, Montano reunited with his son after seven years of not seeing and talking to each other. They played basketball, something that they both enjoyed doing.

At that time, Loyzaga said he will get excited once his dad gives his nod to their project together and they share stellar billing in a film. Now that it’s finally happening, Loyzaga cannot be any happier.

“It has been a dream of mine that we do a film together, since I met him,” Loyzaga said. “Since I joined showbiz, since I was younger, since I was a kid. For sure, I’ll learn so much from him. If ever that we’ll do something together, now is the perfect time.”

“Maid in Malacañang” will be shown on the big screen on July 20. The film will likewise be streamed on different platforms for Filipinos across the globe.

“Viva hopes this will be the first blockbuster Filipino movie after the pandemic,” producer Vic del Rosario said.