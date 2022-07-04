Robin Padilla joins cast of 'Maid in Malacanang'

MANILA – Action star-turned-senator Robin Padilla will make a special appearance in the forthcoming movie “Maid in Malacanang.”

This was revealed by Darryl Yap, who will be directing the movie.

Yap shared photos of the first-time senator on his Facebook page Monday, showing Padilla with other cast members Cesar Montano, Diego Loyzaga, Ruffa Gutierrez, Cristine Reyes and Ella Cruz, among others.

“Yes. Senator Robin Padilla in #MAIDinMALACAÑANG,” Yap said.

Produced by Viva Films, the movie is about the last 72 hours or the final three days of the Marcos family in Malacañang Palace back in 1986.

Montano plays the late President Ferdinand Marcos, with Loyzaga as his son Bongbong.

“Maid in Malacañang” will be shown on the big screen on July 20. The film will likewise be streamed on different platforms for Filipinos across the globe.

“Viva hopes this will be the first blockbuster Filipino movie after the pandemic,” producer Vic del Rosario said.