After being shown on a digital billboard in the middle of Seoul, South Korea last month, breakout P-pop boy group BGYO gets more exposure in the land of K-pop.

Gelo, Akira, JL, Nate, and Mikki are currently featured in several subway stations in the Seoul Metropolitan Area.

BGYO's subway ad in Bupyeong Station in Seoul Subway Line 1, taken last July 15. Rose Carmelle Lacuata, ABS-CBN News.

The subway ads, which will be shown in 7 subway stations in Seoul Subway Line 1 and Incheon Subway Line 1 from July 7 to August 8, are the group's prize for being named the best idol of June on Idol Pick, a K-pop website of the media group Dong-a.

🎁[Reward is arrived!]



🏆6월 베스트 아이돌 #BGYO 지하철 서포트

🏆The subway ad for #BGYO, the best idol of June



📍계양·작전·부평구청·부평·예술회관·원인재·인천터미널역 24개소 멀티비전

📍July 7th to August 8th#아이돌픽 #idolpick pic.twitter.com/GymzNQoULI — 아이돌픽 (@idolpick_vote) July 12, 2022

BGYO was also previously featured on a massive LED screen in Namdaemun-ro, Jung-gu last month.

Filipino acts previously featured by Idol Pick include the likes of “Akin Ka Na Lang” hitmaker Morissette, who similarly topped the international poll in May; and SB19’s Stell, whose June 16 birthday was celebrated with a billboard spot.

BGYO first made international splash in mid-2021, its debut year, when the Star Magic group ranked No. 1 in two global charts for emerging artists — Billboard’s Next Big Sound and Pandora Predictions Chart — during the same week with “The Baddest.”

They released their new single "Tumitigil ang Mundo" on Wednesday, just in time for their performance in Tugatog Music Festival on Friday.