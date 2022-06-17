BGYO’s Akira, Nate, Mikki, Gelo, and JL appear on a digital billboard in Seoul, South Korea on Friday, after winning a poll conducted by the K-pop website Idol Pick. Screenshot: Twitter/@idolpick_vote

ACEs, or fans of BGYO, were met with good news Friday that the breakout P-pop boy group is being shown on a digital billboard in Seoul, South Korea — the land of K-pop.

Gelo, Akira, JL, Nate, and Mikki are featured on a massive LED screen in Namdaemun-ro, Jung-gu, as seen in a video from Seoul-based Idol Pick released Friday afternoon (Manila time).

But how did “The Baddest” boys end up on a billboard, with extensive exposure, overseas?

This week, BGYO emerged as the “Best International Artist” on Idol Pick, a K-pop website of the media group Dong-a, after accumulating the most number of votes from fans across two weeks.

The prize: not a trophy, but a billboard ad to be shown for three days, according the mechanics detailed on Idol Pick.

Filipino acts previously featured by Idol Pick include the likes of “Akin Ka Na Lang” hitmaker Morissette, who similarly topped the international poll in May; and SB19’s Stell, whose June 16 birthday was celebrated with a billboard spot.

BGYO first made international splash in mid-2021, its debut year, when the Star Magic group ranked No. 1 in two global charts for emerging artists — Billboard’s Next Big Sound and Pandora Predictions Chart — during the same week with “The Baddest.”

The boy group is gearing up for a busy year ahead, notably with back-to-back concert performances in the next month alone: “Tugatog” on July 15 with several other P-pop acts; and “Be You” on July 22 with South Korea’s Red Velvet and BGYO’s sister group BINI.

