MANILA - Pinoy pop groups have once again joined forces to promote new Filipino music.

BGYO, BINI, MNL48 and other P-pop groups electrified the crowd in the Tugatog Filipino Music Festival at the Mall of Asia Arena on Friday.

The 6-hour music festival featured collaborating performances from different groups such as the ALAMAT and BINI and BGYO and MNL48.

Tugatog was originally announced as a livestreamed concert to be held on June 18.

But in April, organizers said Tugatog will instead be held before a live audience before at the MOA Arena on July 15.

P-Pop Generation, LITZ, VXON, 1st.One, and Press Hit Play also graced the Tugatog stage.

Calista, Dione, G22, LITZ, R-Rules, Yara, The Juans, and Zack Tabudlo were also present in the big music event, showcasing their own songs at the MOA Arena.

“The goal is to take Tugatog to the live stage. We’re very excited about the possibilities that are unique to doing this online, but of course nothing compares to live,” said Sarah Ruth Matias, CEO of producer Ant Savvy Creatives and Entertainment Inc.

Tugatog followed the recent P-Pop Convention as a major gathering of P-pop acts.