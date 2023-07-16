Sunshine Cruz reveals why relationship with Macky Mathay ended

MANILA – Sunshine Cruz has opened up about her past relationship with Macky Mathay, disclosing for the first time that she was actually the one who ended it after almost six years of being together.

In an interview by Karen Davila, Cruz openly expressed her thoughts when asked if she ever feels unlucky when it comes to love.

“Sa totoo lang, pagdating kasi [sa relationship ko] kay Macky, hindi ko rin naman hinintay. That time, magfo-four years na akong hiwalay kay Cesar. I was too focused on my children and work. I gave him a chance and no regrets naman,” she said.

While describing Mathay as a “good guy,” Cruz explained why she decided to end their relationship.

“Five days bago mag-sixth anniversary kami, nakipaghiwalay ako sa kaniya. Naka lock-in taping pa noon. Through message, I said na, ‘I don’t think may patutunguhan pa itong relationship,'” she shared.

“Nakita ko lang na parang hindi na nagle-level up yung relationship. Hindi nagmu-move.”

Cruz emphasized that Mathay is a wonderful person and she genuinely cares for his children. However, she underscored her desire for a relationship that actually progresses.

“Don’t get me wrong. He’s a good guy. I love his children. Pero siyempre at this point in my life, I am 45, siyempre naghahanap na tayo ng relationship na kahit papaano ay lume-level up. Hindi yung diretso. Kasi magsi-six years na pero parang [diretso] lang kami,” she said.

Cruz clarified that she is not keen into remarrying.

“No, sa totoo lang, ayaw ko naman na. I am okay na life partner na lang. Pero yung pagpapakasal, sa ngayon, hindi ko naiisip. Maybe when I turn 60 or 70, parang si Tita Boots Anson-Roa, who knows ‘di ba? Kung ibibigay [ni Lord]. Pero hindi natin pwede ipilit. If it’s not really for you, it’s not for you.”

Cruz said she is not closing her heart to falling in love again.

“Ang sarap magmahal. Ang sarap kiligin. Ang sarap ng may inspirasyon. So kung may dumating para sa akin, bakit hindi? Lahat naman tayo may karapatan tayong mahalin at magmahal,” she said.

