MANILA – Sunshine Cruz and her boyfriend Macky Mathay are currently the subject of breakup speculations after eagle-eyed netizens noticed that the two are no longer following each other on Instagram.

In a social media update three days ago, Cruz said she’s had so many realizations and challenges while she was locked in for 35 days.

“It wasn’t easy coz there’s not much you can do but pray and hope for the best. Challenges and trials will always be part of our lives and at the end of the day, we just have to focus on positive things coming our way,” she wrote.

Saying she does not have the right to complain, Cruz added: “So much blessings are being given to me and my family after all.”

She ended her post with the quote “Everything happens for a reason, live it, love it, learn from it.”

Cruz and Mathay have yet to comment on the rumors about their relationship, although their pictures together are still visible on each other’s accounts. Mathay is also still using the same profile picture of him and Cruz together.

The last time Cruz posted photos with Mathay was during the 18th birthday celebration of her daughter Samantha.

Over the weekend, Cruz went to an out of town trip with her daughters and friends to mark her daughter Angelina’s 21st birthday, and Mathay was visibly absent in the pictures.

Mathay first confirmed that he and Cruz are an item in 2016 after they were spotted holding hands together in public.

He said he started courting Cruz after the actress replied to his Instagram message. He also shared that he was the first to admit to have fallen in love in the relationship.

In a previous statement, Mathay said Cruz is his long-time showbiz crush.