EXCLUSIVE: Yam Concepcion to tie the knot with non-showbiz fiancé end of July

NEW YORK -- "Init sa Magdamag" lead star Yam Concepcion is set to get married to fiancé Miguel Cuunjieng before the end of July.

The actress exclusively revealed to ABS-CBN News the details while spending an afternoon at Central Park with her nine-year old chihuahua, Tiny.

According to Concepcion, she is in the middle of preparing and ironing out all the details for the intimate wedding which is expected to be attended by family, US-based relatives, and close friends who are also in New York City.

"Since nandito tayo sa US ikaw lahat magpa-plan nun. Wala akong tagatulong [in] planning all these things. Hindi naman siya grand celebration, we just want it very simple and very intimate. Ako lahat. Stressful pala siya talaga," she said.

It's been two months since Concepcion arrived in New York City, and now she's enjoying quality time with her soon-to-be husband.

In fact, the actress is in charge of the interior design of their apartment in the Upper East side of New York City.

"I've been loving New York so far, two months na ako dito and what I celebrate the most is the time that I spend with Miguel. Kasi six years din kaming LDR, finally we get to enjoy time together, extended time together," she said.

Yam Concepcion, Miguel Cuunjieng, and the author during a dinner at UVA Restaurant, Upper East Side, New York City. Photo from MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News

Since she entered showbiz in 2013, Concepcion has been working tirelessly to be one of the most in-demand drama actresses today, and her primetime acting stint in "Init Sa Magdamag" proves just that.

Her relationship with Cuunjieng took a backseat and they endured a long-distance romance, doing video calls and constant communication.

According to her, trust and communication were key to making their relationship work.

"Siyempre mahirap 'yun, kasi 'yung love language ko is physical touch, so mahirap nang hindi mo siya kasama," she said.

Just barely a month ago, Concepcion surprised everyone with an announcement that she and Cuunjieng were already engaged.

In a vlog uploaded on her YouTube Channel, she shared that they got engaged in New Year's Eve of 2019, during a holiday break in Niseko, Japan.

Asked why it took them two years to announce the engagement, Concepcion answered: "It just felt right. Tinawagan ko nga 'yung mom ko sabi ko sa kanya, pinost ko na 'yung engagement sa Instagram. And she said congratulations."

"Noong pinost ko 'yun, feeling ko na-engage kami ulit. Parang it felt new again to us," she added.

Far from the hardships that her character Rita is experiencing on "Init Sa Magdamag," Concepcion is enjoying every bit of happiness, energy, and love in New York City with Cuunjieng as they count the days to their wedding.

