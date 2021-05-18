LOOK: Yam Concepcion reunites with longtime boyfriend in New York

Yam Concepcion has finally reunited with her longtime boyfriend Miguel.

This after Concepcion flew to New York early this month while she is on a break from her locked-in taping for the drama “Init sa Magdamag.”

Over the weekend, Concepcion posted her first set of photos with her boyfriend now that they are finally together again.

In an interview with Toni Gonzaga for “I Feel U” last month, Concepcion said she will be staying in the United States for two to three months to spend time with Miguel.

She said the last time they were together was in December but it only lasted for two weeks.

“Nasanay na rin kaming LDR (long distance relationship) so parang this is nothing new to us, magkalayo pa rin kami. Sobrang swerte lang kasi nakauwi siya dito nung end of December until January bago kami nag locked-in taping ulit. We had time together naman,” she said.

Now into their sixth year as a couple, Concepcion said they make their relationship work through constant communication and trust.

