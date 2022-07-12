Actor Paolo Ballesteros is the main host of "Drag Race Philippines." Screenshot from Discovery Plus Philippines

MANILA — Actor Paolo Ballesteros is set to be the main host of the debut season of "Drag Race Philippines," streaming platform Discovery Plus Philippines announced Tuesday.

Described as a Filipino drag artist, celebrity model, and superstar host, Ballesteros will also be joining "RuPaul's Drag Race" season 4 contestant Jiggly Caliente on the judges' panel.

JUST IN: Discovery Plus Philippines confirms that Paolo Ballesteros will be the host of Drag Race Philippines. He will be joining Jiggly Caliente in judges panel. The show is set to premiere on August 17. Screenshot from Discovery Plus Philippines @ABSCBNNews @ABSCBN_Showbiz pic.twitter.com/yZ3pWqRrqG — Josiah Antonio (@josiahvantonio) July 12, 2022

In a tweet, Caliente said she is thrilled to see Ballesteros to be announced as the main host: "Here she is. Ayan ...Masaya na kayo... malapit na!!!!"

In May, Caliente was confirmed to be the third alumna of the show to judge their own franchise after Brooke Lynn Hytes for Canada and Nicky Doll for the French series.

Ballesteros has long been speculated to be the main host of the show.

"Drag Race Philippines" will be the first franchise to have its own 'Untucked' segment and will air on August 17. The 'Untucked' segment is the behind-the-scene part of the American franchise known for its raw and unfiltered drama between the drag contestants.

"Drag Race Philippines" opened its auditions for its debut season last August. This will be the second franchise in Asia after "Drag Race Thailand."

The Emmy Award-winning show has featured the talents of Filipino drag queens like Ongina (Season 1 and All Stars 5), Manila Luzon (Season 3 and All Stars 1 and 4), Jiggly Caliente (Season 4 and All Stars 6), Phi Phi O’Hara (Season 4 and All Stars 2), Vivienne Pinay (Season 5), and Rock M. Sakura (Season 12) in the US franchise.

Other franchises have also featured Filipino drag queens like Jaja and Mocha Diva for seasons 1 and 2, respectively of "Drag Race Thailand," and Kyne, Stephanie Prince, and Kimmy Couture for Canada’s "Drag Race" seasons 1, 2, and 3 respectively.

