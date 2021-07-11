'ASAP Natin 'To' goes live anew, thanks viewers for continuing support

MANILA — "ASAP Natin 'To" staged live performances on Sunday and thanked viewers who continuously supported ABS-CBN as the network marked the first year since a group of lawmakers rejected its bid for a new broadcasting franchise.

Since the pandemic, the noontime concert show shifted to airing more taped than live episodes.

Fans took to social media to express excitement over the episode, with the hashtag #ASAPKapamilyaForever topping Twitter's list of trending topics in the Philippines ahead of the live show.

"Salamat at hindi ninyo kami iniwan. Damang-dama po namin ang pagmamahal ninyo bilang aming Kapamilya," Regine Velasquez said shortly after the opening number.

In a recorded message, Sarah Geronimo said, "Hindi kami magsasawang paulit-ulit kayong pasalamatan dahil paulit-ulit niyo ring pinapatunayan na ang mag-Kapamilya, hindi nag-iiwanan. Mahal na mahal po namin kayo."

(We won't get tired of thanking you because you repeatedly prove that us Kapamilyas never leave each other. We love you so much.)

"Even as we faced a lot of hardships and difficulties last year, your support and trust will always be an inspiration for us to continue to be in the service of the Filipino," sad Piolo Pascual in a recorded message, echoing the company's tagline.

It was also an "all-star" episode as several top Kapamilya artists joined the show's mainstays. These include Vice Ganda, Daniel Padilla, Erich Gonzales, Iza Calzado, and the "Magandang Buhay" hosts, among others.

The episode also marked the return of popular loveteam Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil on "ASAP."

Another highlight of the episode was the appearance of British rock band Coldplay, which performed its latest single "Higher Power."

The country on Saturday marked the first anniversary since the House committee on legislative franchises voted to reject ABS-CBN's bid for a new franchise that would have allowed the network to resume its free TV and radio operations.

"ASAP Natin 'To" airs every Sunday in the following platforms: Kapamilya Channel (cable), A2Z Channel 11 (free TV), TV5 (free TV and cable), Kapamilya Online Live (free live streaming), iWantTFC (on-demand streaming), and TFC (overseas subscription).

