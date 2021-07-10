Loyal Kapamilyas honor ABS-CBN in ‘Andito Kami Dahil Sa Inyo’ video

Watch more on iWantTFC

Kapamilya supporters have remained loyal to ABS-CBN a year since a House of Representatives panel killed the network's fresh franchise application.

In a touching thanksgiving video clip released by ABS-CBN on “It’s Showtime” Saturday, several fans vowed to be a Kapamilya forever as the company marched on through various platforms available while out of free TV and radio.

“Kapit lang,” an avid ABS-CBN supporter said which was then followed by another fan who quipped “walang iwanan.”

In the video titled “Andito Kami Dahil Sa Inyo,” the network expressed gratitude to its loyal viewers and fans while assuring them that the company would continue to give joy and hope through its programs.

“Andito pa rin ang ating tahanan dahil pinatuloy niyo kami sa inyong mga puso. Andito pa rin ang mga ngiti dahil sa ligaya ng nadarama 'pag tayo ay magkakasama,” the video said.

"Ang ating ABS-CBN mananatiling nandito."

On July 10, 2020, 70 members of the House of Representatives’ Committee on Legislative Franchises, made up of administration allies, voted against ABS-CBN’s bid for a new franchise.

Because of this, thousands of employees were retrenched amid the business pinch because of the pandemic, billions of revenues were lost, and several lines of business had to be closed down.

Millions in remote areas only reached by ABS-CBN also lost a source of timely and reliable information, especially during emergencies.

Despite the crises that beset the company, ABS-CBN still found a way to reach its audience by capitalizing on the digital platform as its new creative playground.

Today, the Kapamilya network streams entertainment shows, news programs, virtual events, digital movie series, music, and podcasts on various digital platforms.

