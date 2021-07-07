‘Hello, Kapamilya!’ Coldplay to perform for ‘ASAP Natin ‘To’ on July 11

MANILA — In a Philippine television exclusive, the iconic British rock band Coldplay will perform for “ASAP Natin ‘To” in its upcoming episode on Sunday, July 11.

Don’t miss the Phenomenal British Rock Band COLDPLAY this Sunday! ASAP Natin 'To, LIVE! pic.twitter.com/wcntgO6KRW — ASAP Natin ‘To (@ASAPOFFICIAL) July 4, 2021

Frontman Chris Martin and lead guitarist Johnny Buckland, in a recorded message, invited Filipino fans to tune in to the ABS-CBN program for their new performance of their latest single “Higher Power.”

They addressed “Kapamilya” viewers in the clip, which was uploaded by “ASAP Natin ‘To” across its social media channels early this week.

On Wednesday, Coldplay once again addressed their supporters from the Philippines, this time through the band’s official Facebook page.

“Hello, Kapamilya!” the group said, enumerating the broadcast platforms of “ASAP Natin ‘To,” namely Kapamilya Channel, A2Z Channel 11, and TV5.

The long-running concert variety show is also streamed live on Kapamilya Online Live on YouTube and Facebook, as well as iWant TFC.

“Please watch out for it — it’s a special one!” Coldplay teased.

“High Power” is the latest single from Coldplay, and serves as the lead track of their upcoming ninth studio album.