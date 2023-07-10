Sharon Cuneta still has something to offer, but looks to pass the torch

Sharon Cuneta and daughter Miel Pangilinan. Photo from Sharon Cuneta's Instagram page

MANILA -- She has starred in over 60 films, recorded over 40 albums, and hosted 10 different television shows.

She goes by the sobriquet of “Megastar” or simply by the mononym, “Sharon,” and instantly, people from different generations, even the millennials and Gen Z kids know who she is.

But surprisingly, all she does is fawn over her children and prop them up.

“I had my time,” she bared. “Now, although I still do some stuff… now is the time of this generation and my children.”

Time and even age has made Sharon Cuneta content. Yet when the Philippines’ oldest insurance company Insular Life comes calling and asks her to be an endorser, she still isn’t going to say no.

“You have to be thankful for the opportunities,” she simply says. But the fact that her daughter Miel is also a co-endorser makes her feel good.

Perhaps overwhelmed by this development, she pauses.

“I feel blessed to be in such a position,” she simply said. “I think with the body of work that I have done, I have been able to reach out to as many people. When I look back at my work – especially the early ones – it feels cheesy at times. But if a song such as ‘Pangarap ng Bituin’ means something to people to this day then wow. You can only be grateful.”

And she can continue to do so today.

The campaign for the insurance company is “Dream Big,” and when posed about dreaming big, given everything that Cuneta has accomplished, does she still dream big?

“You know, when I began my career – and I was very young when this happened – I didn’t think, ‘oh, I have to do big things’ or ‘I need to do legacy things.’ I was too young to understand that. I just did what was given to me. And not just do it, but do my best.”

Her efforts have been recognized. She has over three dozen Best Actress awards to her name and sold over a million records.

“If I am able to do work to this day, I think that it is because they do mean something to many people during that time or even now,” she said.

“But you want to know the truth? I am working for my children to secure their future.”

During the press conference that announced the mother-and-daughter duo as the insurance company’s new endorsers, it was noticeable how Cuneta would often deflect questions about herself and direct them towards her children.

“It is hard to talk about yourself,” she told this writer. “I would rather talk about others, about today’s generation, and about my children. I think that Filipino pop culture is on the verge of an international breakout. Today’s generation will reap the rewards of that.”

Her daughter Miel isn’t fazed by whatever her mother has achieved. “The career my mom chose is different from what I want. I am immensely proud of her, but I am walking my own path,” said the daughter who will soon be enrolling in her dream school in New York City.

“Well, I too am competing with my old self,” summed up Cuneta. “What I have done in the past is the past. I might be recognized for it, but that was a different time and a totally different place.”

“What I am doing today is also for our generation – Generation X – to show that you can never be too old to do things and you can still do great things and dream.”

