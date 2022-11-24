MANILA – Sharon Cuneta is beaming with pride when she posted on social media a cover of a fashion magazine with her youngest daughter Miel.

“My Miel is incredibly confident,” she said on Instagram.

Cuneta said she admires Miel for having no body image issues and for wanting to encourage girls like her and other women to be proud of themselves no matter what the world demands they do, say or look like.

“I am also glad that her generation now looks down on body shaming (whether people are too thin or too curvy) and thinks of it as being so out and so low. I am extremely proud of her and all that she stands for,” she said.

Sharing what she thinks of Miel’s photo on the cover, the screen veteran said: “Not just because I’m her Mama, but I think she is GORGEOUS & BEEYOOTEEFUULL!!! What a FACE, this girl.”

Although admitting they look alike, Cuneta believes Miel has a “better version of my face.”

To end her post, Cuneta declared her love for her youngest daughter.

“Thank you, @nylonmanila for featuring my baby on your cover - her first, alone - without us, her ever-present support (or maybe even slightly annoying, ‘stuck-to-each-other’) group! I love you so much my Mielly!!! Congratulations again!”

Earlier this year, Miel made headlines when she revealed that she is a proud member of the LGBTQ community.

Describing herself as "openly and publicly queer," she thanked her family and close friends for supporting her as she explores her own gender and sexual identity.

Miel is Cuneta’s daughter with former Sen. Kiko Pangilinan.