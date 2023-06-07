MANILA – Sharon Cuneta turned to social media to express how proud she is of her youngest daughter Miel, who is about to head to college.

On Instagram, Cuneta shared photos of Miel before the latter attended her prom.

“Miel went to her prom last night! We were so very proud of our beautiful girl. And we are so proud of her upcoming High School Graduation which is in a few days,” she captioned her post.

Marveling at how fast time flew by, the screen veteran added: “I cannot believe my bunso baby girl is now eighteen.”

According to Cuneta, Miel will take a “gap year” before she goes off to college, just like her second daughter Frankie.

Miel made headlines in June last year when she revealed that she is a proud member of the LGBTQ community.

Describing herself as "openly and publicly queer," she thanked her family and close friends for supporting her as she explores her own gender and sexual identity.

Miel is Cuneta’s daughter with former Sen. Kiko Pangilinan.