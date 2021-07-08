Anne Curtis remains PH’s top Instagram personality with 17M followers

MANILA — Screen superstar Anne Curtis remains the top Instagram personality from the Philippines, as she crossed on Thursday another milestone on the platform.

“Sending 17 million kisses out to the Instagram world,” Curtis wrote on Instagram, captioning photos of her looking regal.

With the new count, Curtis cements her status as the foremost Filipino celebrity on social media. She is also the most followed local personality on Twitter, with more than 14 million followers.

Curtis has been using her pages not only to interact with fans, but also to comment on national issues and advocate causes dear to her, particularly children’s welfare.

Curtis has also shared personal milestones on her social media channels, from her engagement and wedding, to becoming a first-time mom.

In December 2020, she was named among the Top 100 Digital Stars in Asia by Forbes magazine. The list was determined by the celebrities’ social media reach and engagement, as well as their recent work, impact, and advocacy amid the pandemic.

Other Filipinos who made that list were Vice Ganda, Angel Locsin, Kathryn Bernardo, Kim Chiu, Marian Rivera, and Sarah Geronimo.

