Kathryn Bernardo, Angel Locsin, Anne Curtis among 'Asia's 100 Digital Stars'

MANILA -- Kathryn Bernardo, Angel Locsin, and Anne Curtis are among the Filipino celebrities included in the "Asia's 100 Digital Stars" list of Forbes Asia.

Launched on Tuesday, the inaugural list recognizes film, music, and TV personalities across the Asia Pacific region "who have taken the digital world by storm."

They were evaluated based on their combined social media reach and engagement as well as their recent work, impact, and advocacy amid the pandemic.

"Artists rely on social media platforms to connect and communicate with fans, especially in the absence of live entertainment due to COVID-19 restrictions around the region," Rana Wehbe Watson, editor of the list, said in a statement.

"The 100 celebrities highlighted on the list range in age from 20 to 78, proving that social media influence is a cross-generational phenomenon."

Aside from Bernardo, Locsin, and Curtis, other Filipino personalities who made the Forbes Asia list include Marian Rivera, Kim Chiu, Vice Ganda, and Sarah Geronimo.

Other prominent faces on the list include South Korean acts BTS and Blackpink, Taiwan's Jay Chou, Japan's Naomi Watanabe, and Australian stars Hugh Jackman and Chris Hemsworth.

