Anne Curtis, Erwan Heussaff answer questions about their relationship

Celebrity couple Anne Curtis and Erwan Heussaff did not evade questions about their relationship -- such as who made the first move and who usually decides what they would eat -- in one of their latest videos.

Playing a game as part of their endorsement for Century Tuna, Heussaff initially said he could not remember who made the first move in their relationship, but Curtis pressed him to admit.

“I think, yeah. I did the first move,” Heussaff eventually said.

The actress, however, revealed her husband usually plans food surprises for breakfast or lunch, which makes her day.

“Even as simple as making a surprise breakfast or surprise lunch that I didn’t expect, I’m always so happy,” Curtis said.

The celebrity couple also bared they are not clingy with each other, although Heussaff acknowledged a short change with Curtis during her pregnancy.

It was also Heussaff who used to encourage the “It’s Showtime” host to work out and eat healthy food, noting the arrival of their first child, Dahlia.

According to him, he would remind Curtis to eat the right food to be a good example to their daughter.

"It's okay to have fried chicken,” Curtis said jokingly.

The food vlogger also revealed he would give the actress 30 minutes to decide what to eat as she usually has a hard time thinking what food to consume.

“I always know what I want to eat. She never knows what she wants to eat. So a lot of times I give her a deadline to decide. So if she can’t make up her mind within 30 minutes, I end up eating what I want to eat. Then bahala siya,” Heussaff said.

Curtis took a break from showbiz in 2019 and left for Australia as she prepared to welcome her firstborn away from the limelight.

Last February, she and her small family returned to the Philippines, after over a year of being based in Melbourne.

The screen superstar, 36, also said she only intends to return to showbiz full-time once Dahlia turns a year old.

