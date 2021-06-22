Anne Curtis shares touching moment when her dad finally met baby Dahlia

MANILA – Anne Curtis is so thrilled that her dad was finally able to meet her baby daughter Dahlia, who turned a year old last March.

Incidentally, Curtis’ dad first saw his granddaughter just in time for Father’s Day.

“A year and a bit in the making but it finally happened. There’s a little bit of shyness but we’re getting there,” the actress wrote in the caption of her Instagram post.

“This moment truly made my heart soooooo happy. Happy Father’s Day to our gentle giant. We love you so much,” she added.

Curtis, her husband Erwan Huessaff and Dahlia only returned to the Philippines last February after over a year of being based in Melbourne.

Curtis and Heussaff had been in Australia since December 2019, as they prepared to welcome their firstborn away from the limelight.

The couple had intended to return to the Philippines earlier, but the coronavirus pandemic delayed that plan.

Currently, Curtis has yet to return to showbiz full-time.