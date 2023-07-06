LOOK: Kris Bernal throws Paris-themed baby shower

MANILA -- Actress Kris Bernal and her husband Perry Choi had a baby shower for the arrival of their first child.

Bernal turned to social media to share photos taken by Nice Print Photography from the Paris-themed special event attended by their family and friends. According to Bernal, the baby shower happened last weekend.

"This little baby girl is being welcomed in Paris... and she’s still in mama’s tummy! All things pink and Paris to celebrate our bundle of joy, coming into this world in just a couple weeks!" Bernal wrote in one of her Instagram updates.

Bernal and Choi tied the knot in a church wedding in September 2021.