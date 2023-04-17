MANILA -- Kris Bernal and her husband Perry Choi are expecting a baby girl, the actress revealed in a YouTube video on Sunday, which showed highlights from the gender reveal party attended by their family and friends.

Kris Bernal, husband Perry Choi expecting baby girl. Screen grab: YouTube/Kris Bernal

"Oh my gosh, girl! May babae na rin sa family. Thank you, thank you everyone. ... Nanalo ang Team Girl. Naiyak ako hindi ko in-expect kasi ang alam ko talaga boy. Nasa isip ko boy. Kasi sobrang fixed na 'yung utak ko, feel ko boy talaga. Oh my gosh, girl!" Bernal sajd.

"Answered prayer talaga. 'Yun nga gusto ko girl kasi gusto ko bihisan. Pero gusto ko rin ng boy kasi gusto ko may kalaro rin 'yung mga pamangkin ko na puro boys. Pero dahil puro boys, mayroon ng girl. Nagulat ako akala ko talaga boy," adds Bernal, who is now on her 22nd week of pregnancy.

Bernal and Choi tied the knot in a church wedding in September 2021.