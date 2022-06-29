Kris Bernal, husband go on 'long overdue' honeymoon

MANILA -- Nine months after their wedding, actress Kris Bernal and her non-showbiz husband, Perry Choi, finally got their chance to go on a honeymoon abroad.

Bernal took to social media to share more details about their "long overdue/belated honeymoon," which is a month-long Europe trip.

"Our first stop was supposed to be in London for Adele's concert. Unfortunately, the UK Visa did not make it. Thankfully, we were able to sell our Adele tickets. The rebooking cost us a lot," she said in an Instagram post.

"We rebooked and rerouted our flight to Switzerland. Then to Netherlands, Germany, Czech Republic, Austria, Italy, France, Spain and the list goes on! Will keep you posted," she added.

It was in September last year when Bernal tied the knot with Choi.

She first revealed their relationship in 2017.