After a postponement due to the COVID-19 pandemic, actress Kris Bernal finally married long-time partner Perry Choi in a church wedding Saturday.

The couple live-streamed the event on Bernal’s YouTube channel, flaunting the church filled with sunflowers.

Bernal, who shone bright on her special day donning a Mak Tumang gown, teared up as she slowly walked down the aisle of St. Alphonsus Mary de Liguori Parish in Makati City.

Singer Jona was present to sing Yeng Constantino’s “Ikaw” while Bernal was walking toward the altar. Attendees were seen wearing a mask as part of health protocols.

The actress was supposed to marry Choi last June 5 but was cancelled due to spike of coronavirus cases in the country.

"I remember it was April, when a sudden surge in COVID-19 cases happened and it reached around 12k or 15k a day so we decided to move our wedding instead," Bernal shared on Instagram.

“After careful consultation with our families, friends, and suppliers, it’s with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we had to move the wedding to a latter date because of the coronavirus surge."

Though it was hard for them, Bernal and her fiancé prioritized the health and safety of their loved ones.

"I remember crying so hard that day as I was having a hard time sending my cancellation message. I think it was one of the toughest decisions that I ever made but we need to prioritize the health and safety of the most important people in our lives," the actress said.

In August, Bernal showed a glimpse of a prenuptial video with Choi, set at a glamping destination in Nasugbu town, Batangas.

In the save-the-date reel, Bernal and Choi are seen sharing sweet moments at the tropical attraction.

It was in February last year when she announced her engagement with Choi via a social media post.

They first revealed their relationship in 2017, and just last January Bernal thanked her partner for loving her "endlessly, honestly, constantly, completely, with all [his] heart, mind, and being."