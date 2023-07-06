MANILA -- Bituin Escalante joins the star-studded roster of judges in the singing competition "Tawag ng Tanghalan" on "It's Showtime."

The country's "Stellar Diva" was welcomed on the show on Thursday, July 6.

Aside from Escalante, other well-known singers who recently became a "hurado" on "Tawag ng Tanghalan" include Nonoy Zuniga, Kean Cipriano, and Dingdong Avanzado.

ABS-CBN and GMA marked a historic milestone on Philippine television last July 1 when "It's Showtime!" officially debuted on GTV Channel.

The noontime show also airs on GTV, Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, and A2Z.